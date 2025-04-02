In the village of Inakadate, Japan, elaborate expanses of “rice paddy art” grace the surrounding landscape. Looking for a way to boost tourism and contribute to the village’s rich culture, town officials turned to what they knew best — growing rice. Using dozens of varieties of rice as their color palette, locals gather to plant each new masterpiece, taking inspiration from local geography and Japanese folklore. With each image taking up to three months to complete, it truly takes a village.
Murals grown from rice
