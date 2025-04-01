It looks almost burnt, tastes sweet and only requires 3 ingredients: Pumpernickel. The dark rye bread is probably Germany's most unusual bread. And that's quite something in a country where there are more than 3,000 types of bread and people eat 56 kilos of bread every year. This video explains exactly what makes pumpernickel so unique and healthy.
Around The Web
What is pumpernickel?
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Hungry0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Human sized nests Mar 31
- Master maze maker Mar 30
- Optical illusion Mar 28
- Healthy zucchini recipe Mar 27
- Rare lemur Mar 26
- Pool trick shot king Mar 25
- Why is it hot underground? Mar 24
- Embroidered pet portraits Mar 23
- Baby rhino copies mom Mar 22
- Spherical houses? Mar 21
- Hollywood's time capsule Mar 20
- Dodo bird looked like... Mar 19
© 2025 Castanet.net