What is pumpernickel?

It looks almost burnt, tastes sweet and only requires 3 ingredients: Pumpernickel. The dark rye bread is probably Germany's most unusual bread. And that's quite something in a country where there are more than 3,000 types of bread and people eat 56 kilos of bread every year. This video explains exactly what makes pumpernickel so unique and healthy.

