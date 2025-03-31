In the forestry hills of Big Sur, California, Jayson Fann weaves, bends and shapes eucalyptus and willow branches into incredible human-sized nests. Each of these “earthly temples” weighs in at over 100,000 pounds, often requiring heavy-duty equipment to aid in transportation and construction. Now, Fann is using his nests as an educational tool, helping students discover their ability to shape and create their environment, all the while strengthening their connection with nature.