Master maze maker

For many of us, mazes represent a mysterious unknown, an enigmatic and entertaining puzzle of mythic proportions, and Englishman Adrian Fisher is the world's preeminent maze designer. Over the years, this master of deception has designed over 700 mazes in 40 countries and knows exactly how to twist, turn and disorient you. However, like all skillful mystery-makers, Fisher's greatest talent in maze-making is knowing how to perfectly blend the intrigue of exploration with the satisfaction that comes from finding your way.