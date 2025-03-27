Healthy zucchini recipe

Crispy Zucchini Strips | ASMR Cooking – Easy, Golden & Incredibly Satisfying Love that satisfying crunch when you bite into something golden and crisp? These crispy zucchini strips bring everything you crave: a delicious texture, simple prep, and that irresistible sizzle you hear as they hit the pan. Perfect for anyone who loves ASMR cooking, these zucchini are so tasty, they might just replace your favorite fried snack. They’re coated in a flavorful herb crust, pan-seared to perfection, and paired with a refreshing garlic yogurt dip. Whether you’re cooking for yourself, hosting friends, or simply enjoying the soothing sounds of the kitchen, this is a recipe that feels good to make—and even better to eat. ? ASMR Cooking Vibes Included: From the moment you slice the zucchini and crack the eggs to the gentle sizzling of oil in the pan—this video is packed with natural, satisfying kitchen sounds. No voice, no music—just the calming rhythm of real cooking.

INGREDIENTS

2 medium zucchini

Juice of ½ lemon

Black pepper

2 eggs

50g light cheese (grated)

1 tsp herbes de Provence or thyme

1 tsp smoked paprika

100g breadcrumbs or ground oats

50g wheat or corn flour

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

Olive oil (for pan frying)

OPTIONAL YOGURT DIP

Plain yogurt

Grated garlic

Fresh parsley

A dash of paprika