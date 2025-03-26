Rare lemur

254830
Deep in the forests of Madagascar, one woman is rewriting the fate of a lemur species once thought to be lost. The greater bamboo lemur was on the brink of extinction — until Maholy Ravaloharimanitra. Through years of relentless dedication, community conservation, and an unshakable belief in their survival, she has helped to bring them back.

