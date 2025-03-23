256600
Embroidered pet portraits

Michelle Staub of Cincinnati, Ohio embroiders custom, hyper-realistic portraits of cats and dogs. Staub uses personal reference photos from her clients’ pets to sketch onto cotton twill fabric - she then stitches upwards of 45 hours to create the final product. Her pieces range from $85 to $1,300, but don’t get too excited - you’ll be on a waitlist until July before your furry friend can be immortalized in thread.

