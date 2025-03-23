Michelle Staub of Cincinnati, Ohio embroiders custom, hyper-realistic portraits of cats and dogs. Staub uses personal reference photos from her clients’ pets to sketch onto cotton twill fabric - she then stitches upwards of 45 hours to create the final product. Her pieces range from $85 to $1,300, but don’t get too excited - you’ll be on a waitlist until July before your furry friend can be immortalized in thread.
Around The Web
Embroidered pet portraits
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0.0%
Informed0.0%
Intrigued0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome100.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Baby rhino copies mom Mar 22
- Spherical houses? Mar 21
- Hollywood's time capsule Mar 20
- Dodo bird looked like... Mar 19
- How Dominos makes pizza Mar 18
- How Skittles are made Mar 16
- How buffets make money Mar 15
- Tiny Foods Mar 14
- How Hi-Chews are made Mar 13
- 'unconquerable' sea fort Mar 12
- 1st female tattoo artist Mar 11
- How tall can mountains be? Mar 10
© 2025 Castanet.net