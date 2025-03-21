256605
257962
Around The Web  

Spherical houses?

- | Story: 539808

The Bolwoningen, in Den Bosch, in the Netherlands, are experimental architecture: the surprising part is that people still live there.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Skeptical
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles