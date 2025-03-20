The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, nearly a century in the making, is the largest institution in North America dedicated to the arts and sciences of film. With over 52 million objects in its collection, including the iconic ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz and the restored Bruce the shark from Jaws, the museum offers an unparalleled look into the craft of filmmaking. Through exhibitions like Color in Motion, visitors can explore the evolution of cinematic storytelling, immersing themselves in the art, science, and emotional power of film.
Hollywood's time capsule
