Sir David Attenborough comes face-to-face with the dodo - the first animal driven to extinction by humans. What the Dodo bird actually looked like.
Around The Web
Dodo bird looked like...
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- How Dominos makes pizza Mar 18
- How Skittles are made Mar 16
- How buffets make money Mar 15
- Tiny Foods Mar 14
- How Hi-Chews are made Mar 13
- 'unconquerable' sea fort Mar 12
- 1st female tattoo artist Mar 11
- How tall can mountains be? Mar 10
- Crack your password Mar 9
- 4,500 year old yeast Mar 8
- Narwhals use their tusks Mar 7
- Shadiest town on earth Mar 6
© 2025 Castanet.net