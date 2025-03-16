Skittles were originally called Glees when they were first manufactured in the UK in the 1960s. Now, they're the number one non-chocolate confectionary in the US, and are made in Illinois by Mars Wrigley. Here's how they're made!
Around The Web
How Skittles are made
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Hungry0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- How buffets make money Mar 15
- Tiny Foods Mar 14
- How Hi-Chews are made Mar 13
- 'unconquerable' sea fort Mar 12
- 1st female tattoo artist Mar 11
- How tall can mountains be? Mar 10
- Crack your password Mar 9
- 4,500 year old yeast Mar 8
- Narwhals use their tusks Mar 7
- Shadiest town on earth Mar 6
- Old school desserts Mar 5
- History of the chameleon Mar 4
© 2025 Castanet.net