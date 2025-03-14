Performance artist and unlikely chef Tom Brown is bringing strangers together around the tiny kitchen, where he’s serving up tiny foods and words of wisdom. Along with his fully functional portable kitchen, Tom has made more than 300 utensils and tools that he uses to cook up real, edible miniature foods. He may be passing out free lunches, but the gifts he gets from his customers are worth all the work.
