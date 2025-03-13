The Japanese candy brand HI-CHEW has become popular in the US in recent years. The candy is made with real fruit juices and was originally created as a substitute for gum in Japan. Here's how the company manages to produce over 700 million pieces of their candy per year.
How Hi-Chews are made
