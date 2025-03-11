1st female tattoo artist

256492
When circus performer Maud Wagner turned her hand tattooing, she not only became a successful tattoo artist but also a true pioneer in Western tattoo history, unafraid of breaking societal conventions. Thought to be America's first professional female tattooist, she broke through into an art form historically dominated by men.

