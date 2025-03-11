When circus performer Maud Wagner turned her hand tattooing, she not only became a successful tattoo artist but also a true pioneer in Western tattoo history, unafraid of breaking societal conventions. Thought to be America's first professional female tattooist, she broke through into an art form historically dominated by men.
1st female tattoo artist
