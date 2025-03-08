Seamus Blackley is best known as one of the creators of the Xbox, but now he's putting his smarts to use elsewhere. An Egyptologist and avid baker, Blackley recently wed his passions in a particularly unique way, baking bread from 4,500-year-old yeast meticulously extracted from ancient Egyptian ceramic pots. "I'm a nerd," Blackley told Inside Edition with a laugh. His goal is to bake something that would closely resemble what the ancient Egyptians would have eaten
4,500 year old yeast
