Cherries jubilee and Baked Alaska are forgotten desserts from a bygone era. Cherries jubilee is a flaming dish that was created for Queen Victoria back in 1897. A Baked Alaska is ice cream on the inside with a warm, flame-licked exterior. These old-fashioned desserts feature the sweet treat going up in flames.
Old school desserts
