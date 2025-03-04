Across his career, David Attenborough has encountered a baffling array of weird and wonderful creatures. In this clip, he tells the story of the animal that once bewildered scientists: the chameleon.
Around The Web
History of the chameleon
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Where two oceans meet Mar 3
- Simple cheese omelette Mar 2
- Tea: How it's made Mar 1
- Dog pants Feb 28
- Oversalting our food Feb 27
- Make your eggs last longer Feb 26
- Ryan's Recycling Feb 25
- History of salt and pepper Feb 23
- Chinese bok choy recipe Feb 22
- Lego prosthetic arm Feb 21
- Interesting sea creature Feb 20
- Canadian lake with spots Feb 19
© 2025 Castanet.net