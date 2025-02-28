256567
254767
Around The Web  

Dog pants

- | Story: 535769

Tim Skelly doesn’t wear the pants in his family, he makes them. The Ottawa-native designer creates apparel -- specifically dog pants -- that helps to prevent pets from getting dirty on walks, saving owners a lot of clean up time. His goal: to make life easier for our four-legged friends and their owners.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Intrigued
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles