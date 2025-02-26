254826
Make your eggs last longer

People are looking for ways to make eggs last longer amid skyrocketing prices. You can store eggs in your refrigerator, but you are supposed to keep them out of the egg tray. Food safety expert Jaclyn London showed Inside Edition's Ann Mercogliano how to freeze eggs. Meanwhile, a bodega in New York is selling three eggs in a plastic bag for $2.99.

