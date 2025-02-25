242744
When Ryan Hickman was just 3 years old, he went with his father to recycle for the first time. After sorting his bottles and cans, he became obsessed with recycling, and how it can help save the environment, and decided to start his own business – Ryan’s Recycling Company. Now 7, Ryan has disposed of more than 200,000 bottles and cans and earned about $21,000. It’s all in a hard day’s work.

