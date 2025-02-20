Interesting sea creature

The skeleton panda sea squirt is a species that’s been newly-identified in Japan. The unusual creatures are tiny, measuring about 2 centimeters, or 3/4 of an inch long. Scuba divers around the Japanese coast began posting pictures of the sea squirts online around 2017. The photos caught the attention of researchers from the University of Hokkaido, who studied and have just released a paper on them.
