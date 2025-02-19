This lake in Canada sports a stunning summer look - spots! And the weird geology and hydrology that makes these spots is definitely worth talking about. Plus, Spotted Lake may not be the only one of its kind, and might tell us more about ancient lakes on other planets - like Mars!
Around The Web
Canadian lake with spots
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Brief history of sausages Feb 18
- Brain facts Feb 17
- Penguins at the Equator Feb 16
- Secrets of a food stylist Feb 15
- Delicious Dalgona Feb 14
- World's tallest man Feb 13
- Loose change Feb 12
- Sushi pop art Feb 11
- Astroid moon canyons Feb 10
- How it's made: Mozzarella Feb 9
- Massive wind chime Feb 8
- Attenborough's 1st mission Feb 7
© 2025 Castanet.net