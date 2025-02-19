254147
Canadian lake with spots

This lake in Canada sports a stunning summer look - spots! And the weird geology and hydrology that makes these spots is definitely worth talking about. Plus, Spotted Lake may not be the only one of its kind, and might tell us more about ancient lakes on other planets - like Mars!

