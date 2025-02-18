What are sausages made of? And where do sausages come from? From saveloys to toad-in-the-hole, food historian Annie Gray chews over the history of this ever-popular food - the sausage.
Around The Web
Brief history of sausages
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Hungry0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Brain facts Feb 17
- Penguins at the Equator Feb 16
- Secrets of a food stylist Feb 15
- Delicious Dalgona Feb 14
- World's tallest man Feb 13
- Loose change Feb 12
- Sushi pop art Feb 11
- Astroid moon canyons Feb 10
- How it's made: Mozzarella Feb 9
- Massive wind chime Feb 8
- Attenborough's 1st mission Feb 7
- How fevers REALLY work Feb 6
© 2025 Castanet.net