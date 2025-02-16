Why are there penguins at the Equator? When nutrients from the ocean depths reach the sunlit surface (like in the Galapagos), life is more productive.
Around The Web
Penguins at the Equator
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Secrets of a food stylist Feb 15
- Delicious Dalgona Feb 14
- World's tallest man Feb 13
- Loose change Feb 12
- Sushi pop art Feb 11
- Astroid moon canyons Feb 10
- How it's made: Mozzarella Feb 9
- Massive wind chime Feb 8
- Attenborough's 1st mission Feb 7
- How fevers REALLY work Feb 6
- Blind Braille artist Feb 5
- Real-life cartoon sculpture Feb 4
© 2025 Castanet.net