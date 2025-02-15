Food stylist Diana Jeffra from Virginia combines her love of cooking and art by staging food for magazines, billboards, and commercials. From mashed potato milkshakes to silicone ice cubes, she uses industry tricks to style food to look more delicious on screen than it does in real life.
Around The Web
Secrets of a food stylist
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Convinced0.0%
Curious0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Hungry0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome100.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Delicious Dalgona Feb 14
- World's tallest man Feb 13
- Loose change Feb 12
- Sushi pop art Feb 11
- Astroid moon canyons Feb 10
- How it's made: Mozzarella Feb 9
- Massive wind chime Feb 8
- Attenborough's 1st mission Feb 7
- How fevers REALLY work Feb 6
- Blind Braille artist Feb 5
- Real-life cartoon sculpture Feb 4
- Password timeline Feb 3
© 2025 Castanet.net