These shoes were made for walking, but not for just any feet. They're bespoke for Sultan Kosen of Turkey, who is not only recognized by Guinness World Records for being the tallest living man, he also holds the record for biggest feet. While he says he's pleased with his records, it does make shopping difficult.
World's tallest man
