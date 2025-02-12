Loose change

Americans lose almost $70 million worth of change every year and most of it ends up in the trash. Lots of that trash ends up at Reworld Metals outside Philadelphia. Hiding in heaps of metal waste are tens of thousands of dollars worth of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters. Using special machines, they run a massive coin recovery program that finds, sifts, and cleans the change. After the change is cleaned, it gets recirculated back into the economy.