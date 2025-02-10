When American astronauts go back to the moon in the next few years, they'll be checking out two enormous canyons on the south pole, which researchers say were carved by an asteroid nearly four billion years ago. Scientists are also looking forward to the souvenirs astronauts will bring back, in the form of rock samples.
Around The Web
Astroid moon canyons
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0%
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- How it's made: Mozzarella Feb 9
- Massive wind chime Feb 8
- Attenborough's 1st mission Feb 7
- How fevers REALLY work Feb 6
- Blind Braille artist Feb 5
- Real-life cartoon sculpture Feb 4
- Password timeline Feb 3
- Tiny 3D nail art Feb 2
- Garlic mushrooms Feb 1
- Pasta: How it's made Jan 31
- Conehead mantis Jan 30
- Tropical Royal Flycatcher Jan 29
© 2025 Castanet.net