254034
253398
Around The Web  

Blind Braille artist

- | Story: 531635

Blind Braille artist Clarke Reynolds is determined to change how the world perceives art. He creates tactile works of gigantic dots that are accessible to both seeing and visually impaired people. Each piece must be touched to be understood.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

254170