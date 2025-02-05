Blind Braille artist Clarke Reynolds is determined to change how the world perceives art. He creates tactile works of gigantic dots that are accessible to both seeing and visually impaired people. Each piece must be touched to be understood.
Around The Web
Blind Braille artist
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Informed0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Real-life cartoon sculpture Feb 4
- Password timeline Feb 3
- Tiny 3D nail art Feb 2
- Garlic mushrooms Feb 1
- Pasta: How it's made Jan 31
- Conehead mantis Jan 30
- Tropical Royal Flycatcher Jan 29
- How humans migrated Jan 28
- How it's made: Corn Jan 27
- A straight line thru Scotland Jan 26
- "Satellite" map from 1502 Jan 25
- This fish can walk on water Jan 24
© 2024 Castanet.net