Tiny 3D nail art

3D nail sculptor Sophie Parkinson fashions elaborate, tiny scenes and objects atop her fingernails. The self-taught nail artist sculpts perfect miniatures of everyday items – some of which are actually functional – and has created branded art for companies.

