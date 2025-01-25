How Leonardo da Vinci made a "satellite" map in 1502. It was a feat of technological and symbolic imagination. And it was pretty accurate, too.
Around The Web
"Satellite" map from 1502
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- This fish can walk on water Jan 24
- Old German castle Jan 23
- Unstoppable Alissa Perkins Jan 22
- Slanting wheels Jan 21
- The fishy origins of ketchup Jan 20
- Infinity kinetic sculpture Jan 19
- How to parallel park Jan 18
- Springfield, USA Jan 17
- Abstract trash paintings Jan 16
- Prevent an anxiety attack Jan 15
- Inside a camel hump Jan 14
- Neolithic bread Jan 13
© 2024 Castanet.net