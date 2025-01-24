Swimming, walking, climbing – the mudskipper is a fish of many talents. But when it comes to impressing the ladies, it's not enough. In order to win a mate, they must duel.
Around The Web
This fish can walk on water
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Inspired0%
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Old German castle Jan 23
- Unstoppable Alissa Perkins Jan 22
- Slanting wheels Jan 21
- The fishy origins of ketchup Jan 20
- Infinity kinetic sculpture Jan 19
- How to parallel park Jan 18
- Springfield, USA Jan 17
- Abstract trash paintings Jan 16
- Prevent an anxiety attack Jan 15
- Inside a camel hump Jan 14
- Neolithic bread Jan 13
- Inside an elephant's trunk Jan 11
© 2024 Castanet.net