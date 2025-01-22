Unstoppable Alissa Perkins

Teen athlete Alissa Perkins is the definition of unstoppable. Born with fibular hemimelia, a condition that required the amputation of her left leg as an infant, she’s turned every obstacle into an opportunity. Now a standout athlete aiming for a college softball scholarship, Alissa thrives on pushing boundaries and rewriting what’s possible.
