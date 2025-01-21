Athletes often use wheelchairs that have slanting wheels - this type of slanting wheel assembly is known as a camber. The wheels of these wheelchairs are tilted outwards at an angle, creating a "V" shape in the front. In technical terms, there is an angle between the wheel's plane and the vertical, called the camber angle, and such wheels are commonly known as cambered wheels. Adding camber does more than add to the appeal of the wheelchair; it provides many functional advantages too, like - the wider footprint makes the wheelchair more stable, reducing any risk of overturning. Adding camber has been observed to improve both the ergonomics and acceleration of wheelchairs, making it conducive for extended use in sports without inducing too much fatigue. In this video, we have explained cambered wheels and why athletes use them during sporting events.