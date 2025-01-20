Ketchup: it's as American as baseball, July 4th and blues music. But have you ever wondered where it came from? As it turns out, ketchup wasn’t invented in America, nor was it made from tomatoes. So what went into the original formula? Let's just say it wasn’t very appetizing.
Around The Web
The fishy origins of ketchup
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Infinity kinetic sculpture Jan 19
- How to parallel park Jan 18
- Springfield, USA Jan 17
- Abstract trash paintings Jan 16
- Prevent an anxiety attack Jan 15
- Inside a camel hump Jan 14
- Neolithic bread Jan 13
- Inside an elephant's trunk Jan 11
- When popcorn was banned Jan 10
- California roll from Canada Jan 9
- Chef Boyardee goes to war Jan 8
- 80 pounds of wool Jan 7
© 2024 Castanet.net