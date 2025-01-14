Inside a camel hump

247694
A camel's hump doesn't contain water or bone… it’s fat. And each hump can store up to 36 kilograms of it that can sustain the camel for weeks or even months without food. The fat is incredibly nutritious and people are even starting to use it in cooking for its health benefits. But the camel didn't actually get its hump in the desert. In fact, Camels originated in the Canadian Arctic millions of years ago. And they used their fatty humps to survive long winters.

