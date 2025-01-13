Neolithic bread

A chef in Turkey got the idea to resurrect the bread that was eaten in the Neolithic Era, which started 8,600 years ago. That's because two years ago archaeologists digging in the Konya province found a spongy, burnt object. Tests revealed it was a loaf of leavened bread and contained wheat, grains and peas. Chef Ulas Tekerkaya could only wonder what it would taste like and set out to revive this long lost recipe for his ancestors' bread.
