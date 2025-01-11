253085
Inside an elephant's trunk

Elephant trunks are the most impressive noses in the animal kingdom. Made almost entirely of muscle, elephant trunks can lift hundreds of pounds, suck up gallons of water, and sniff out landmines. But, what's on the inside of an elephant trunk?

