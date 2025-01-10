Popcorn at the cinema is as normal as peanut butter with jelly, but did you know there was a time when the popular snack was banned in theaters?
Around The Web
When popcorn was banned
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0%
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
More Around The Web articles
Paris Hilton, Sir Anthony Hopkins, John Goodman and Billy Crystal among destroyed homes
Showbiz | January 09, 2025
Cleaning: Before and After
Galleries | January 09, 2025
Ben Affleck sheltering from wildfire with ex
Showbiz | January 09, 2025
Chocolate popcorn
Must Watch | January 09, 2025
Survival basket
Must Watch | January 09, 2025
Previous Stories
- California roll from Canada Jan 9
- Chef Boyardee goes to war Jan 8
- 80 pounds of wool Jan 7
- Instantly feel better Jan 6
- Attenborough's Ark Jan 5
- How wheat flour is made Jan 4
- Feed your tree to a goat Jan 3
- Largest butterfly collection Jan 2
- Walking with a robot Jan 1
- Offest printing Dec 31
- Penguin's feet don't freeze Dec 30
- Cotton candy dentist? Dec 29
© 2024 Castanet.net