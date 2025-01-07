Sheep covered in over eighty pounds of wool gets a makeover.
Around The Web
80 pounds of wool
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Inspired0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Instantly feel better Jan 6
- Attenborough's Ark Jan 5
- How wheat flour is made Jan 4
- Feed your tree to a goat Jan 3
- Largest butterfly collection Jan 2
- Walking with a robot Jan 1
- Offest printing Dec 31
- Penguin's feet don't freeze Dec 30
- Cotton candy dentist? Dec 29
- Camouflaged octopus Dec 28
- Artificial Christmas trees Dec 27
- Tootsie rolls save the troops Dec 26
© 2024 Castanet.net