Wheat flour is made through a process called milling, which involves grinding wheat kernels into flour: Cleaning: Remove impurities like stones and sticks from the wheat. Tempering and conditioning: Soak the wheat in water to make it easier to remove the bran. Milling: The wheat kernels are ground into smaller pieces using friction and pressure created by metal rollers or large stones. Separating: The milled flour is sifted to separate the bran, germ, and endosperm. Blending: The three parts of the wheat grain are recombined to make different types of flour.
How wheat flour is made
