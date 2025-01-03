The holiday season is ending, so what to do with Christmas trees? Try feeding them to goats. The Urban Growers Collective in Chicago says Christmas trees are a great, healthy treat for the animals. It's also eco-friendly. "Our goats will eat it, turn it into waste, we'll use that waste to make more compost and grow more food," Brandon Gutierrez from Urban Growers Collective said.
Feed your tree to a goat
