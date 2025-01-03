Feed your tree to a goat

247763
The holiday season is ending, so what to do with Christmas trees? Try feeding them to goats. The Urban Growers Collective in Chicago says Christmas trees are a great, healthy treat for the animals. It's also eco-friendly. "Our goats will eat it, turn it into waste, we'll use that waste to make more compost and grow more food," Brandon Gutierrez from Urban Growers Collective said.

