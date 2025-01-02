When Steve Collins looks back on his life's work, there is so much to see. He amassed the largest collection of African butterflies in the world over the past 60 years. Now at 74, Collins says he is worried about the future of the more than 4,000,000 specimens of butterflies he has obtained. More than a million are on display at the Collins Center, his private collection at his estate in Kenya.
Around The Web
Largest butterfly collection
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Inspired0.0%
Informed0.0%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed100.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Walking with a robot Jan 1
- Offest printing Dec 31
- Penguin's feet don't freeze Dec 30
- Cotton candy dentist? Dec 29
- Camouflaged octopus Dec 28
- Artificial Christmas trees Dec 27
- Tootsie rolls save the troops Dec 26
- Rescued pigeon Dec 25
- Where did the asteroid land Dec 24
- Peacock takes flight Dec 23
- Zanzibar pizza Dec 22
- Glass Christmas Ornaments Dec 21
© 2024 Castanet.net