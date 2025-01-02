250988
249802
Around The Web  

Largest butterfly collection

- | Story: 525449

When Steve Collins looks back on his life's work, there is so much to see. He amassed the largest collection of African butterflies in the world over the past 60 years. Now at 74, Collins says he is worried about the future of the more than 4,000,000 specimens of butterflies he has obtained. More than a million are on display at the Collins Center, his private collection at his estate in Kenya.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Inspired
0.0%
Informed
0.0%
Surprised
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
100.0%
Awesome
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

252285