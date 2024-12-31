Mr. Printer is a California business specializing in offset printing, a technique that could soon be a relic. For offset printing, paper is actually pressed through a machine's cylinders with a stencil. Digital printing is faster, but offset printing, sometimes called lithography, produces better quality copies, especially for larger prints. Hicks relies on word of mouth to bring in new business. Mr. Printer doesn't even have a website, and does not show up in online searches.
Around The Web
Offset printing
Offest printing
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Penguin's feet don't freeze Dec 30
- Cotton candy dentist? Dec 29
- Camouflaged octopus Dec 28
- Artificial Christmas trees Dec 27
- Tootsie rolls save the troops Dec 26
- Rescued pigeon Dec 25
- Where did the asteroid land Dec 24
- Peacock takes flight Dec 23
- Zanzibar pizza Dec 22
- Glass Christmas Ornaments Dec 21
- Strong/weak passwords Dec 20
- Sounds inside the body Dec 19
© 2024 Castanet.net