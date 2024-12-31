Mr. Printer is a California business specializing in offset printing, a technique that could soon be a relic. For offset printing, paper is actually pressed through a machine's cylinders with a stencil. Digital printing is faster, but offset printing, sometimes called lithography, produces better quality copies, especially for larger prints. Hicks relies on word of mouth to bring in new business. Mr. Printer doesn't even have a website, and does not show up in online searches.