Why don't penguin's feet freeze? Have you ever wondered whether penguins' feet get cold? Emperor penguins spend much of their time standing on snow and ice. Dr Alex Bond, the Museum's Senior Curator in Charge of Birds, explains the clever things these birds do to keep their feet warm.
Around The Web
Penguin's feet don't freeze
Why don't penguin's feet freeze? Have you ever wondered whether penguins' feet get cold? Emperor penguins spend much of their time standing on snow and ice. Dr Alex Bond, the Museum's Senior Curator in Charge of Birds, explains the clever things these birds do to keep their feet warm.
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Cotton candy dentist? Dec 29
- Camouflaged octopus Dec 28
- Artificial Christmas trees Dec 27
- Tootsie rolls save the troops Dec 26
- Rescued pigeon Dec 25
- Where did the asteroid land Dec 24
- Peacock takes flight Dec 23
- Zanzibar pizza Dec 22
- Glass Christmas Ornaments Dec 21
- Strong/weak passwords Dec 20
- Sounds inside the body Dec 19
- Nasa's Jupiter images Dec 18
© 2024 Castanet.net