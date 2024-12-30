245783
Penguin's feet don't freeze

Why don't penguin's feet freeze? Have you ever wondered whether penguins' feet get cold? Emperor penguins spend much of their time standing on snow and ice. Dr Alex Bond, the Museum's Senior Curator in Charge of Birds, explains the clever things these birds do to keep their feet warm.

