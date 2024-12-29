Cotton candy dentist?

In 1899, a confectioner named John C. Wharton partnered with an amateur inventor named James Morrison to issue a patent. The device they dreamed up was the precursor to the metal drum-switch, which are used today to make cotton candy. The two debuted their invention at the 1904 World’s Fair to wide acclaim. But despite the success of the spun sugar business, Morrison eventually returned to his day job — he was a dentist.