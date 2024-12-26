247789
Around The Web  

Tootsie rolls save the troops

- | Story: 524474

In 1950, a group of U.S. Marines fighting in North Korea got stranded without enough ammunition. They managed to get to safety, but only with the help of ... wait for it ... Tootsie Rolls. Imagine that!

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy
0.0%
Informed
0.0%
Surprised
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
50.0%
Awesome
50.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

248911