251320
245777
Around The Web  

Zanzibar pizza

- | Story: 524148

If you find yourself at the Forodhani Night Market, don’t leave without paying a visit to Muhamedi, the Zanzibar Pizza Master. But if you’re expecting a greasy slice of ‘za, you’re in for a surprise. His culinary creations are little fried pockets of pure bliss, filled with everything from Snickers bars to octopus.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Hungry
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles