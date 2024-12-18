Nasa's Jupiter images

245783
Nasa's Juno Spacecraft has released stunning new images of Jupiter, the largest and oldest planet in our solar system. The outreach camera has not only helped to create beautiful images of Jupiter, it has also contributed to new discoveries and fostered a community of citizen scientists.

