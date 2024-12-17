A humpback whale has made one of the longest and most unusual migrations ever recorded, scientists say. It was seen in the Pacific Ocean off Colombia in 2017, then popped up several years later near Zanzibar in the Indian Ocean - a distance of at least 13,000 km. Experts think the journey might be down to climate change depleting food stocks or perhaps an odyssey to find a mate.
Humpback whale migration
